Florida State University students dance for a cause with 29th Annual Dance Marathon.

Nearly 1,500 Florida State University students will participate in the three-day, 29th Annual FSU Dance Marathon this weekend, Friday, March 1, 2024.

Roughly 1,500 Florida State University students will dance into the early morning hours this weekend. The 29th Annual Dance Marathon started on Friday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center and will come to a close with the final tally of funds raised on Sunday.

The money raised goes toward helping children at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital and the FSU College of Medicine Pediatric Outreach Program.

In the nearly three decades of the event, FSU students have raised more than $20 million.

"The root of our cause and why we are all here is for our Miracle families," said Darcy Sullivan, partnership chair on the executive board of Dance Marathon at FSU. "We actually can do something to make a difference for them and help them out, make it a little bit better than it is — that's why we're here."

Last year FSU Dance Marathon raised $1.3 million.

Visit dmfsu.org for more information. If you would like to join the fight, you can make a donation here:https://events.dancemarathon.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU Dance Marathon aims to raise more than a million dollars for kids