Florida State University crime rising to pre-pandemic numbers, following national trend

Crime on college campuses across the country is rising to pre-pandemic levels, and the capital city and county's largest university is mirroring the national trend.

Florida State University's main campus saw almost a 20% increase in crime between 2020 and 2022, according to government data. In 2022, the university with 44,161 students enrolled at the time reported 74 criminal offenses — burglary and motor vehicle theft were the most prevalent, accounting for 30 and 24 of those incidents, respectively.

A more staggering statistic reveals that acts of violence against women increased 125% within that same two-year period. In 2020, eight acts of violence against women were reported, and in 2022, 18 were reported.

Tallahassee's second largest collegiate institution follows suit with the national rise in crime on college campuses, but it hasn't reached similar crime levels prior to the pandemic.

Florida A&M University's main campus saw an increase in criminal offenses since 2020, but offense numbers are still much lower than before 2020. In 2022, 11 incidents were reported, but 21 were reported in 2019.

Similar to FSU, acts of violence against women at FAMU drastically increased from 2020 to 2022. In 2020, only one act of violence was reported, but there were eight incidents in 2022. FAMU historically has maintained a low number of incidents but experienced a major spike in 2018, jumping from 2 during the year prior, to 27.

Unlike the two major universities, and the rest of the nation, Tallahassee Community College's main campus actually saw a decrease in criminal offenses since the pandemic, with 2020 holding the record for most offenses between 2014 and 2022.

In 2020, TCC had 14 reported offenses and dropped to one offense in 2022. Acts of violence against women rose from 2020 to 2021 but dropped again in 2022.

To dive deeper into Florida's college campus crime statistics between 2014 and 2022, visit data.tallahassee.com/crimes-on-campus.

This story contains some previously-reported information. Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

