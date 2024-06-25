Florida state offices closed extra day for Fourth of July. See state, federal holidays

Fire up the grill! The Fourth of July is coming up fast.

July 4 is one of those holidays that always falls on a specific date, not a Monday or Friday, and in 2024, July 4th will be on a Thursday.

That's no problem if you're a Florida state employee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday created a four-day weekend for state employees.

Is the Fourth of July a federal holiday?

Yes, July 4, also called Independence Day, is one of 11 federal holidays:

New Year’s Day - Jan. 1

Martin Luther King’s Birthday - third Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday - third Monday in February

Memorial Day - last Monday in May

Juneteenth National Independence Day - June 19

Independence Day - July 4

Labor Day - first Monday in September

Indigenous People's Day - second Monday in October

Veterans’ Day - Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day - fourth Thursday in November

Christmas Day - Dec. 25

Is July 4th a Florida state holiday?

Yes. Florida state employees get nine paid holidays:

New Year’s Day , Jan. 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. , Jan. 15

Memorial Day , May 27 (the last Monday in May)

Independence Day , July 4

Labor Day , Sept. 2 (the first Monday in September)

Veterans’ Day , Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day , Nov. 28 (the fourth Thursday in November)

Day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29

Christmas Day, Dec. 25

State employees get extra day off for July 4, 2024

On Monday, June 24, DeSantis created a four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend this year for state employees.

DeSantis announced state offices will closed Friday, July 5, in addition to the scheduled closure on July 4 for Independence Day.

“Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians – all while reducing spending – I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America,” DeSantis said.

Record-breaking travel expected over Fourth of July holiday

An estimated 70.9 million people will travel for the Fourth of July holiday, a record-breaking number.

The most popular domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando , Anchorage, Honolulu and Miami .

The worst times to drive for 4th of July week are July 3 and 4 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Before you hit the road, get free Krispy Kreme doughnut

Customers who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops on July 4 can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, the company said in the news release.

Contributors: C.A. Bridges, USA TODAY Network-Florida; Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida workers get 4-day weekend for July 4th. Holidays list