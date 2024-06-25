Florida state offices closed extra day for Fourth of July. See state, federal holidays
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Fire up the grill! The Fourth of July is coming up fast.
July 4 is one of those holidays that always falls on a specific date, not a Monday or Friday, and in 2024, July 4th will be on a Thursday.
That's no problem if you're a Florida state employee.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday created a four-day weekend for state employees.
Is the Fourth of July a federal holiday?
Yes, July 4, also called Independence Day, is one of 11 federal holidays:
New Year’s Day - Jan. 1
Martin Luther King’s Birthday - third Monday in January
Washington’s Birthday - third Monday in February
Memorial Day - last Monday in May
Juneteenth National Independence Day - June 19
Independence Day - July 4
Labor Day - first Monday in September
Indigenous People's Day - second Monday in October
Veterans’ Day - Nov. 11
Thanksgiving Day - fourth Thursday in November
Christmas Day - Dec. 25
Is July 4th a Florida state holiday?
Yes. Florida state employees get nine paid holidays:
New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 15
Memorial Day, May 27 (the last Monday in May)
Independence Day, July 4
Labor Day, Sept. 2 (the first Monday in September)
Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 (the fourth Thursday in November)
Day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29
Christmas Day, Dec. 25
➤ Legal holidays in Florida: State offices may be closed on these days
State employees get extra day off for July 4, 2024
On Monday, June 24, DeSantis created a four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend this year for state employees.
DeSantis announced state offices will closed Friday, July 5, in addition to the scheduled closure on July 4 for Independence Day.
“Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians – all while reducing spending – I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America,” DeSantis said.
Record-breaking travel expected over Fourth of July holiday
An estimated 70.9 million people will travel for the Fourth of July holiday, a record-breaking number.
The most popular domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, Honolulu and Miami.
The worst times to drive for 4th of July week are July 3 and 4 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Before you hit the road, get free Krispy Kreme doughnut
Customers who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops on July 4 can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, the company said in the news release.
Contributors: C.A. Bridges, USA TODAY Network-Florida; Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida workers get 4-day weekend for July 4th. Holidays list