Florida state offices closed extra day for Fourth of July. See state, federal holidays

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·2 min read
Fire up the grill! The Fourth of July is coming up fast.

July 4 is one of those holidays that always falls on a specific date, not a Monday or Friday, and in 2024, July 4th will be on a Thursday.

That's no problem if you're a Florida state employee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday created a four-day weekend for state employees.

Is the Fourth of July a federal holiday?

Yes, July 4, also called Independence Day, is one of 11 federal holidays:

  • New Year’s Day - Jan. 1

  • Martin Luther King’s Birthday - third Monday in January

  • Washington’s Birthday - third Monday in February

  • Memorial Day - last Monday in May

  • Juneteenth National Independence Day - June 19

  • Independence Day - July 4

  • Labor Day - first Monday in September

  • Indigenous People's Day - second Monday in October

  • Veterans’ Day - Nov. 11

  • Thanksgiving Day - fourth Thursday in November

  • Christmas Day - Dec. 25

Is July 4th a Florida state holiday?

Yes. Florida state employees get nine paid holidays:

  • New Year’s Day, Jan. 1

  • Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 15

  • Memorial Day, May 27 (the last Monday in May)

  • Independence Day, July 4

  • Labor Day, Sept. 2 (the first Monday in September)

  • Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11

  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 (the fourth Thursday in November)

  • Day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29

  • Christmas Day, Dec. 25

Legal holidays in Florida: State offices may be closed on these days

State employees get extra day off for July 4, 2024

On Monday, June 24, DeSantis created a four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend this year for state employees.

DeSantis announced state offices will closed Friday, July 5, in addition to the scheduled closure on July 4 for Independence Day.

“Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians – all while reducing spending – I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America,” DeSantis said.

Record-breaking travel expected over Fourth of July holiday

  • An estimated 70.9 million people will travel for the Fourth of July holiday, a record-breaking number.

  • The most popular domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, Honolulu and Miami.

  • The worst times to drive for 4th of July week are July 3 and 4 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Before you hit the road, get free Krispy Kreme doughnut

Customers who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops on July 4 can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, the company said in the news release.

Contributors: C.A. Bridges, USA TODAY Network-Florida; Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida workers get 4-day weekend for July 4th. Holidays list