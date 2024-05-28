Florida State Guard executive director speaks at Flagler County Memorial Day ceremony

With flags, salutes, laying of wreaths and the national anthem, people gathered to honor veterans on Memorial Day during a ceremony Monday in front of the Flagler County Government Services Building in Bunnell.

The ceremony also included a speech from Mark Thieme, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the executive director of the Florida State Guard.

An honor guard of Junior ROTC cadets from Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School posted the colors, carrying the flags of the United States, the State of Florida and the military branches as well as the POW/MIA flag.

Melanie DeMartino, the daughter of Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, sang the national anthem. Later, attendees sang along to a recording of "God Bless America."

Thieme was the "special guest speaker." The Florida State Guard is building a training center in Flagler County, which will also be used by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Groundbreaking is anticipated to take place this year.

Thieme asked those in attendance to recognize the sacrifices of families who had lost a loved one serving in the military. And he asked people to prepare to come together as a nation to face future challenges.

“Admire, ladies and gentlemen, Gold Star families for their strength and their perseverance through adversity, and look to them as examples for the coming years when some, perhaps many among us here today, must share in their burden on a more personal level. Those days are coming.”

Junior ROTC cadets from Flagler Palm Coast and Matanzas high schools post the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony in front of the Flagler County Government Services building in Bunnell, Monday, May 27, 2024.

He praised veterans for their courage.

“Absolutely celebrate this great day for everything it signifies,” Thieme said. “A great school year behind us. Great vacations on the horizon. Great families who raised children to become extraordinary men and women who valorously perished in combat thinking of others, not themselves, while defending Old Glory and our great democracy.”

Mark Thieme, executive director of the Florida State Guard and a retired colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, spoke during a Memorial Day ceremony in front of the Flagler County Government Services Building in Bunnell on Monday, May 27, 2024.

He suggested that people visit a national cemetery or volunteer to help organizations.

“Go celebrate Memorial Day this weekend for its darkness and its brightness,” Thieme said. “Without the Americans we celebrate today, there wouldn’t be a day like July Fourth or any of the other 364 days of freedom a year that mean so much to us all.”

After the ceremony, Thieme declined to speak about the Florida State Guard, saying he was there for Memorial Day.

When asked about his comment during speech, that days are coming when more will share in the adversity of Gold Star families, he said that adversaries have challenged the United States throughout the country's history and he said that would happen again. He said he didn’t want to go into specifics of any particular adversary, saying that it would be irresponsible, but he said it would happen within a decade.

Memorial Day ceremony in Bunnell recognizes soldier killed in Vietnam

The ceremony also included recognition of Cpl. Owen Garnet, who was 20 when he was killed on Jan. 31, 1968, in Vietnam at the start of North Vietnam’s Tet Offensive. Garnet was from Miami.

Flagler County Judge D. Melissa Distler and her mother, Julia Moore, spoke at a Memorial Day ceremony in Bunnell. Moore's brother and Distler's uncle, Cpl. Owen Garnet, a U.S. Army soldier killed in Vietnam, was recognized during the ceremony Monday, May 27, 2024.

Garnet was the uncle of Flagler County Judge D. Melissa Distler. Garnet’s sister, Julia Moore, who is Distler’s mother, spoke at the ceremony.

“Thank you all for coming here today. I know among you there are many veterans or their parents, wives, husbands, siblings or other relatives of these veterans,” Moore said. “Those among you that, like me, grieve for a loved one, my honor goes to you as well, knowing what we have suffered. To those among you who are active duty, stay safe, know that we are proud of you and all you did for our country.

“Thank you again for honoring my brother. I love you,” Moore said blowing a kiss toward the heavens and her brother.

Distler then spoke saying that her mother always blows a kiss during the playing of the national anthem. She said they understand the pain of those who have lost a loved one.

“We see your suffering,” Distler said. “We know the pain that you’re feeling if you lost a loved one or a friend and we are here for you. We are. We want to support you and we will do everything in our power to do that.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida State Guard leader speaks in Flagler County for Memorial Day