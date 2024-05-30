Florida’s State Board of Education joins fight against Title IX changes

The big story: The Florida High School Athletic Association joined the growing debate over the Biden Administration’s Title IX amendments, revising its bylaws to replace all mentions of “gender” with the word “sex.”

The State Board of Education approved the changes Tuesday, after commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. criticized the federal rewrite of the law that aims to protect girls and women in schools. He has instructed schools not to comply with the proposal while Florida fights it in court.

“By broadening the definition of sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity, the Biden administration is taking sports and educational opportunities away from girls,” Diaz said during Wednesday’s meeting. Read more from the News Service of Florida.

In other State Board action ... Diaz said that Florida should expect school closures as a natural consequence of more families taking advantage of other education options, Politico Florida reports. • The board approved revisions to state social studies standards, implementing new law requiring instruction on Asian-American history and 9/11 events, Politico reports. It ignored public pleas to remove a standard stating that slavery provided certain benefits to enslaved people. • The board also OK’d new language for how media specialists are trained to select and remove books from school libraries, Florida Phoenix reports. • Teacher union leaders urged the board to put more focus on funding than culture wars, WFTS reports. More from WTVJ.

Hot topics

Absenteeism: Efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism have helped decline the dropout rate in Duval County schools, Jacksonville Today reports. More initiatives are in the works.

Board elections: Supporters of a move to return to partisan school board elections in Florida say the change would allow candidates to talk about policies rather than politics, Florida Phoenix reports. The issue appears on the November ballot.

Charter schools: The city of Newberry is considering nominees for a potential governing board if a proposed elementary school charter conversion is approved, MainStreet Daily News reports.

FAMU ‘gift’: The State University System Board of Governors is taking over an investigation of a questioned $237 million donation to Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

School closures: Broward County residents are asking school district officials to take more time in making decisions whether to shutter under-used campuses, WFOR reports. On Wednesday, Superintendent Howard Hepburn presented a plan to close some schools, saying the district has too many open seats, WSVN reports.

Speed zones: The city of Eustis has found that installing cameras in school zones and issuing $100 fines for speeding violations has not led to a decrease in speeding, WKMG reports.

Spelling bee alert: The finals of this year’s National Spelling Bee begin at 8 p.m. tonight, and there’s another Tampa Bay area finalist. Bruhat Soma, who attends Turner/Bartels K-8 in Hillsborough County, is one of eight remaining to vie for the top prize. Last year, Dev Shah of Largo won it all.

Superintendents: Some Duval County teachers are raising questions about the time line leading up to the appointment of Christopher Bernier as the district’s new superintendent, WJAX reports. • Broward County superintendent Howard Hepburn took his official oath of office Wednesday after signing a contract that pays him $340,000 a year, the Miami Herald reports.

Teacher pay: Monroe County teachers and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement for the next school year, including raises up to $2,100 and added pay based on years of service, Key West Citizen reports.

From the court docket ... Brevard County school board officials face allegations of withholding public records from a board member. In a court case on the issue, a county staff member appeared to confirm some of the allegations, Florida Today reports.

