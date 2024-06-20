Florida to spend additional $57M on coral reef preservation projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to crowds on Wednesday in the Florida Keys.
He discussed some of the funding in the state budget that is lined up to help natural resources.
This includes protecting coral reefs through new funding for preservation and the implementation of artificial reefs.
It all comes at a cost of $57 million dollars.
That’s in addition to what has already been allocated.
“Since I became governor, we have done $114 million for coral reef recovery and coastal protection efforts, you’ve never seen anything like that,” DeSantis said.
The state budget also includes an additional $50 million to support beach nourishment projects.
