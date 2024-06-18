Florida, Space Coast could see more heavy rain as developing system east of Bahamas stirs

Space Coast residents are urged to stay alert as the waters in the southwestern Atlantic continue to stir to life around a system of showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Bahamas.

The developing system, which is expected to bring some erosion, rip currents and rain, now has a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance for formation over the next seven days, weather officials said.

Weather officials continue to monitor a slowly developing system in the Atlantic,

However, weather officials say conditions — including the warm waters, deepening moisture, rough surf and winds — are favorable for further development of the low pressure system. The biggest impact: more heavy rains as much of the state continues to recover after a swath of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico swept through the state last week, portions of western and southern Florida.

More: Weather officials monitor potential system developing off Brevard in Atlantic

The unnamed storm could also bring more rain to the Space Coast — already in its "wet season" — as it approaches Florida late Thursday and early Friday. That means an increased risk of rip currents along Brevard’s 72-mile long coast.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Developing system could bring more rain to Florida, Space Coast