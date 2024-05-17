Florida Southern College launches School of Architecture

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Southern College is launching a School of Architecture. It’s a program many assume is already available at the campus as it’s the world’s largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture.

Annually, the campus in Lakeland draws 30,000 to 40,000 visitors who gawk at Wright’s work. He spent more than 20 years working on structures for the school.

The school’s president, Dr. Anne Kerr says it’s the ideal time to start the program. “As we see coming in the next decade the number of retiring architects, there will be a deficit in the profession for really well-educated architect professionals. So, we’re coming in, I think, at just the right time,” she said.

The new coursework will allow students to learn the principles of the industry in a building designed by one of the greats. Program participants will also get hands-on experience preserving buildings that are part of Wrigth’s most iconic collection.

Jeffery Baker, FSC’s resident architect has been working on restoration of the buildings for decades. “It’s a living laboratory, it’s still an active, living, breathing college campus,” he explains, “you have to restore a building but still make it work for modern uses.”

Funding for the school of architecture is provided by a private donor. The program starts in Fall 2025.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.