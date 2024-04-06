Florida solar eclipse forecast: Most of the state should be clear of clouds

We're almost there.

In just two days, for just the second time in seven years, day will suddenly become night for a few brief, wondrous minutes as the orbiting moon blocks the sun's light along a southwest-to-northeast path across the continent.

Meteorologists continue to refine their forecasts for the total solar eclipse, and now have a pretty good idea of where the spectacle will be most (and least) visible.

Here's the latest cloud forecast for the nation from the National Weather Service Prediction Center.

[4/6/2024}

The total solar eclipse is TWO DAYS away. Latest forecast shows best chances for viewing across New England and potentially from northern AR to central IN, though this area has greatest uncertainty due to possible high clouds.



Local forecasts: https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI pic.twitter.com/QqR2Rm8gEi — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 6, 2024

What will be the forecast in Florida?

The latest prediction calls for largely clear skies through much of the state, including Florida's capital city of Tallahassee. Forecasters say the far western Panhandle and Pensacola may see 30% or 40% cloud cover as will parts of central Florida

Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

Federal forecasters said Friday afternoon that the best chances for clear viewing of the total eclipse are in "northern New England and from southern Missouri to central Indiana."

Outside the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, "the best locations for viewing should be across the Southwest, out of the mountains," AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. Other good spots include "California, again, out of the mountains, New England, and parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast."

"The total solar eclipse is TWO DAYS away," the National Weather Service writes in its Sunday cloud cover forecast. "Latest forecast shows best chances for viewing across New England and potentially from northern AR to central IN, though this area has greatest uncertainty due to possible high clouds."

"Cities like Los Angeles, El Paso, New York City, Boston and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish," he added.

Where will it be cloudy?

Unfortunately for folks in the path of totality, "clouds may impede viewing from Texas into Arkansas, and possibly in Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania, and western New York," the Weather Prediction Center said. "Rain showers are also possible during totality in all of those areas."

Elsewhere, for the partial eclipse, AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg added that "other areas with poor viewing conditions will be from Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon."

down clock to 2024 solar eclipse

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. Here's when you can watch the eclipse from any Florida location.

Click on your location in the map to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

Roughly speaking, the peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

But no matter how much of the sun is covered where you are, don't look directly at it, even during a total eclipse. Wear solar glasses or risk permanent eye damage.

Can't see the map? Open in a new browser.

➤ See exact times to go outside to see the eclipse across Florida

Interactive map: Enter your ZIP code to see the best times to view the eclipse across Florida

Can't see our graphics? Click here to reload the page.

Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location.

When the peak coverage will be.

What the peak coverage will be.

When the eclipse ends.

How long the partial eclipse will last.

How are you are from the path of totality.

The time-lapse graphic shows what the eclipse will look like from Orlando.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida solar eclipse forecast: Tallahassee, most of state in the clear