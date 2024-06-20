Florida shark attack rescue doctor honored for saving teen's life. Here's what happened

It may not seem that when 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin was attacked by a shark while swimming with her sister and friends at Rosemary Beach and ultimately lost her left hand and right leg, she was lucky. But on the beach that day happened to be a small army of medical professionals.

One of them, Dr. Ryan Forbess, was honored for his life-saving efforts in his home town of Orange Beach, Alabama, on Tuesday. He and his friend, Dr. Mohammad Ali from Mississippi, were in the water with their children when the attack happened on June 7, Forbess told WBRC.com. They got to shore, but both doctors immediately ran back in when they saw blood in the water.

“My friend Dr. Ali and I vacation together yearly at Rosemary Beach, so I was boogie boarding with my son, who was boarding with his daughter," Forbess told WBRC.com. "Then, all of a sudden, we heard a lot of commotion to the left of us while we were in the water. I thought it was probably a shark, but not necessarily a shark attack at that point."

Forbess, of Orange Beach Family Medicine, and Ali, an interventional radiologist with Baptist Medical Group in Jackson, Mississippi, rushed back to help others get Gribbin to safety and treat her wounds.

"They pulled the girl out onto the beach, and then we were able to start working on getting the blood stopped, and we were able to get tourniquets to secure her airway," Forbess said.

"She was going in and out of consciousness. She was up talking, but she was in and out."

The doctors, along with some nurses and EMTs also on the beach that day, swarmed to save the girl. She was airlifted to HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and then transported to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, where she underwent surgery to amputate her leg above the knee and close the wounds.

“It was a lucky team effort with a lot of people there,” Forbess said. “There were some nurses there who were amazing. There were EMTs, and then Dr. Ali, he is an interventional radiologist, so he was able to find the areas to help stop the bleeding until the first responders got there.”

One of Lulu's friends was also bitten on the foot by the shark but escaped serious injury, according to Lulu's mother Ann Gribbin.

Less than two hours before Gribbin and her friend were bitten, a 45-year-old woman was also bitten by a shark while swimming near Founders Lane in Watersound Beach a few miles away. She lost her lower left arm, officials said.

Dr. Ryan Forbess honored for saving teen after shark bite

Dr. Ryan Forbess, center, is honored Tuesday, June 128, by the City of Orange Beach for his efforts in saving a teen girl's life after a shark bite in Walton County, Florida.

Forbess received a Certificate of Recognition from the city of Orange Beach, "on behalf of the Mayor and Council, we Honor and Recognize Dr. Ryan Forbess for assisting in the heroic effort in saving the young lady’s life. We and the Orange Beach community are forever grateful for his selfless actions."

"You are truly our local hero, Dr. Forbess," the city's Facebook post said. "Thank you."

What's the condition of Lulu Gribbons after the shark attack in Florida?

South Walton Fire District has re-opened the beaches after two shark attacks injured three women on Friday

Since arriving at Sacred Heart Lulu, who is from Mountain Brook, Alabama, has undergone multiple surgeries to amputate her leg, avoid infections and prepare nerve endings for prosthetic devices. Her doctors said she had lost two-thirds of the blood in her body, her mother Ann Gribbin shared on CaringBridge.org where she has been detailing Lulu's progress.

Doctors were able to remove Lulu's breathing tube by Saturday, Gribbin said, and she has responded very well to the surgeries. Last week she was airlifted to a different facility to begin rehab with a "specialist who is a pioneer in multi-extremity amputees," her mother said. On Tuesday, Gribbin said Lulu stood on her own for the first time since the incident.

"Lulu is an overachiever!" Gribbin posted.

One of her operations, called the Starfish Procedure, reconnects the severed nerve endings to the muscles so Lulu will be able to control individual fingers and the full hand in a prosthetic. She is also using virtual reality rehab using a VR headset to "see" and move her missing hand to help convince her brain it's still there so it won't reroute those functions before prosthetics can be fitted, Gribbin said.

Is it safe to swim in Walton County, Florida?

Double-red flags fly during rough surf conditions at Dog Beach near Russell-Fields Pier in Panama City Beach, Fla., June 18, 2024. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and officials from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission patrolled the shore for several days after the multiple shark bites.

"The helicopter pilot reported back (on Friday) that he was seeing an unusual amount of shark activity, particularly to our western end (near Walton County)," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. But during additional flyovers over the weekend, pilots observed the local shark population drop back down to what they described as about a "normal level."

The beaches were reopened to swimmers, but purple flags (indicating dangerous marine life) continued to fly over the next week.

However, some Bay and Walton County beaches are closed Thursday for swimming and wading. But it's not because of sharks.

The double red flag warnings for Bay County beaches, Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key are due to high risks of life-threatening rip currents from strong winds in the Gulf, where Tropical Storm Alberto is bringing rain and gusty winds to Mexico and South Texas. The National Weather Service says a high risk of rip currents is present until at least late Thursday for Bay, Walton, Gulf and Franklin County beaches.

"Several days of strong easterly breezes are now underway across the eastern Gulf," the advisory says. "In response, the buoy located about 90 miles south of Apalachicola was observing 8-foot seas early this (Tuesday) morning. These conditions will confidently support a high risk of rip currents through at least Thursday and likely into Friday, when the easterly breezes will start to decrease."

