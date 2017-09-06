Florida senators seek funding for Hurricane Irma in Harvey bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson of Florida asked Senate leaders to include additional funding for Hurricane Irma in a $7.85 billion disaster aid package for Hurricane Harvey passed by the House of Representatives earlier on Wednesday.

Rubio, a Republican, and Nelson, a Democrat, said in a statement they made the request to cover costs expected to be incurred by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as Irma, a powerful Category 5 hurricane, approaches Florida.

