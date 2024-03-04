Florida Senate OKs revised social media ban for kids, sends to House for final vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Senate on Monday overwhelmingly approved a revised bill aimed at children under 16 from having social media accounts, despite skepticism from a handful of Democrat lawmakers. It still must go back to the House for final approval.

The Senate voted 30-5 in favor of the amended version, with five Democrats voting against the bill and four voting for it. Five senators were absent from the vote.

“I am hopeful we are on a path that will protect children from harmful materials that are given to them and presented to them every day,” said Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, sponsor of a similar bill in the Senate.

The bill provides a narrow window that allows parents to approve letting children between 14 and 15 have social media accounts. Children under 14 would not be allowed to have them.

The original bill, which banned all children under 16, was approved by both chambers. But Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it saying it was too restrictive, didn’t take parental rights into account and might not pass constitutional muster.

DeSantis and legislative leaders negotiated a revised version that he said he could support. “I anticipate the new bill will recognize these priorities and will be signed into law soon.”

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, had wanted to ban children up to age 16, without giving parents the choice to override the mandate, saying social media was just as harmful as drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes.

But on Friday, he said he was happy with the deal. “We believe that we started out with a very, very good bill, and now this (revised) bill is even better,” Renner said.

Courts have already shot down several states’ attempts to implement similar social media bills, Grall said, but she believes the Florida bill addresses the issues that caused the other bills to fail.

Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, said it seemed presumptuous that Florida would be first in the nation to have a bill that would not raise First Amendment and privacy issues.

“This is a well-intentioned bill, but when you start talking about social media, you get into the idea of government overreach,” Powell said.

Allowing parents to give consent to 14- and 15-year-olds but not younger seemed “so narrow,” Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton.

“It should be up to me to say whether she can do that,” Polsky said.

To have the government say parents cannot let children younger than 14 subscribe to a social media platform still runs into constitutional issues, she said.

“It should be up to parents to decide if children can use the internet,” she said.

Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Tamarac, was one of the several Democrats who voted for the measure.

“I am for parents making those decisions … but in my heart, I need to advocate for children whose parents are absent,” Osgood said. “Any regulation to help protect and safeguard one child is what we should be doing.”

