Florida sees rise in flamingo population thanks to wetland restoration

Wildlife agents say you might start seeing more flamingos around Florida thanks to wetland restoration.

Wildlife experts say it was common for flamingos to come in from the Bahamas, Cuba, or Mexico and eventually fly south.

Now, many of the birds are staying in Florida year-round.

Experts say this is an excellent indication that decades of wetland restoration is working.

“Flamingos are the first big indicators to us that water flow now being directed in a proper way that creates a habitat, flamingos need a certain level of water and certain levels of food. If we can’t maintain that, they’re gonna leave,” said Ron Magill with Zoo Miami.

Wildlife experts hope flamingos will start nesting in the wild again as they did more than a century ago.

