Florida sea turtle nesting season underway as first nests appear along beaches

VENICE, Fla. — Florida’s sea turtle nesting season has begun along many of the state’s beaches, with even the first sighting of nests happening along the Gulf Coast.

The Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program reported that a team of volunteers recently found a loggerhead sea turtle nest in Venice Beach.

The nest is the first in Southwest Florida, where thousands of turtle nests will pop up between now and November.

According to marine experts, nests can contain upwards of 100 eggs and incubate in the warm sand for around 60 days before hatchlings emerge.

"Now that we have identified the first nest of the season, we implore beachgoers to be conscious of the sea turtles while enjoying Florida’s unparalleled beaches," Melissa Macksey, a biologist at Mote's STCRP, said in a statement. "There are many simple ways to help protect sea turtles and their nests. Hatchlings will have a better chance at surviving if everyone does their part."

First sea turtle nest spotted in Venice, Florida

During the 6-month-long season, more than 100,000 nests will be reported around the state, with females nesting up to 11 times.

The Florida Keys and the Treasure Coast are popular sites for sea turtles, but nesting occurs in dozens of coastal counties.

In 2023, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported a record 133,941 loggerhead sea turtle nests were discovered around the state, which was 30,000 nests more than is typical.

An additional 76,645 green turtle nests were also counted, which was a record high for the species.

A reduction in hurricane activity and an increase in human awareness were widely credited for recent upticks in nesting.

Hurricanes are known to tangle hatchlings in seaweed and lead to increased dangers for nests through erosion and strong currents.

Leatherback nesting in Florida map

According to the FWC, five species of sea turtles call Florida’s waters home: leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea), loggerhead (Caretta caretta), green turtle (Chelonia mydas), hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata) and Kemp’s ridley (Lepidochelys kempii).

All of the species are either considered to be endangered or threatened and are protected by regulations, including the federal Endangered Species Act.

The FWC says it is illegal to harm, harass or kill any sea turtles, including their eggs.





