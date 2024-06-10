Florida sea turtle hospital nominated for '10Best' free attractions. How to vote

USA TODAY’s list of nominees for the 2024 Readers’ Choice “10Best” list of the top 10 free attractions in the U.S. is full of iconic and famous locations this year, like the Alamo, Central Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Griffith Observatory.

And nestled among these famous places is a lesser-known Florida gem: Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Here’s how to vote for USA TODAY’s list of the “10Best” free attractions in the U.S., when voting closes and what to know about Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach if you plan to visit.

What is USA TODAY 10best?

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are a series of “10Best” lists that are reader-chosen and highlight the best nationwide in travel, food and drink and lifestyle.

Voting for the list of the 10 best free attractions in the U.S. closes on Monday, June 17. You can cast your vote here.

What does the Loggerhead Marinelife Center do?

Loggerhead Marinelife Center isn’t just one of the best free attractions in Palm Beach County. It’s a sea turtle conservation and rehabilitation center, with a sea turtle hospital.

The locally loved nonprofit organization has a full-service veterinary hospital, local marine life exhibits, an outdoor classroom and a research lab.

“Exhibits include a massive prehistoric Archelon sea turtle replica, saltwater aquariums and displays of local wildlife, as well as educational displays about South Florida's marine environment,” Loggerhead’s website says.

The center also hosts hands-on experiences like public sea turtle releases, hatchling releases, summer camps and guided turtle walks.

How long does it take to visit Loggerhead Marinelife Center?

Catch a close-up look at the sea turtles being cared for by Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s public guided tour only takes about an hour. On the public guided tour, visitors get a guided experience of the outdoor sea turtle hospital and meet any turtle patients staying there.

The tour covers each turtle's story, from their rescue event to their diagnosis, rehabilitation process and release plan.Some of the other experiences at the center, like the guided turtle walk, can take up to three hours.

Does Loggerhead Marinelife Center keep any of the turtle patients permanently?

No. The center doesn’t keep any turtles. All of the turtles that stay there as patients are released when they’re healthy enough to re-enter the wild. If a turtle can no longer survive outside of captivity, the turtle is transferred to another facility that hosts resident animals.

“The patients admitted to The Sea Turtle Hospital at LMC follow a ‘Rescue-to-Release’ protocol,” the center’s website says.

“This means that all patients admitted are taken through a treatment and rehabilitation process that aims for their recovery and eventual release back into the wild! We do not keep any patients here permanently.”

Where is Loggerhead Marinelife Center?

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is on the beach in Juno Beach, about a 30-minute drive from West Palm Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida free attraction a USA TODAY '10Best' free attractions nominee