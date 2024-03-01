These Florida schools are where the most students return after their freshman year

It’s easy for a college or university to sign up a student. But not all schools excel at keeping those students enrolled.

A college’s retention rate measures the percentage of students who remained at the school one year after enrolling there for the first time.

As U.S. News and World Report points out, students can leave a school for a variety of reasons, some of which are beyond the school’s control. But an unusually low rate is a reason for a prospective student to investigate further.

“The reasons run the gamut from family problems and loneliness to academic struggles and a lack of money,” U.S. News points out. “If schools you're considering have low freshman retention rates, you'll want to ask the admissions office why.”

As the data show, not all schools fare equally well in retaining students. At the top of the heap is the University of Florida, where a whopping 97% of students pursuing bachelor degrees returned to the school for their second year.

But more typically, Florida schools have retention rates in the 70% range, such as Boca Raton’s Lynn University (76%) and West Palm Beach’s Palm Beach Atlantic University (71%).

A few schools, including Barry University in Miami Shores, had retention rates below 60%.

Here's a list of Florida colleges and universities ranked by their freshman retention rate.

For this list we included only schools accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

University of Florida — 97%

Florida State University — 94%

University of Miami — 93%

University of Central Florida — 92%

The Baptist College of Florida — 92%

University of Florida-Online — 91%

Florida International University — 90%

University of South Florida — 90%

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University — 89%

The University of West Florida — 84%

Rollins College — 83%

Ringling College of Art and Design — 83%

The University of Tampa — 83%

Florida Gulf Coast University — 82%

Florida Institute of Technology — 82%

Eckerd College — 81%

Florida Atlantic University — 80%

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach — 80%

Florida Southern College — 79%

Beacon College — 79%

University of North Florida — 79%

New College of Florida — 79%

Everglades University — 78%

Nova Southeastern University — 78%

Ave Maria University — 76%

Lynn University — 76%

Stetson University — 72%

Palm Beach Atlantic University — 71%

Flagler College — 70%

Florida Polytechnic University — 70%

Southeastern University — 70%

Jacksonville University — 69%

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide — 64%

Bethune-Cookman University — 58%

Saint Leo University — 57%

Edward Waters University — 56%

St. Thomas University — 56%

Barry University — 55%

AdventHealth University — 54%

AI Miami International University of Art and Design — 53%

Florida Memorial University — 51%

Webber International University — 51%

Hodges University — 50%

South University-West Palm Beach — 50%

Warner University — 46%

St. John Vianney College Seminary — 45%

Johnson University Florida — 40%

South University-Tampa — 33%

Florida Institute of Technology-Online — 6%

Source: U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard.

