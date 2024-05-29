Will Florida schools start later in August 2024? Here’s when new start times will begin

While many students are already off for summer vacation around Florida, some are already dreading the return of snooze alarms and sleepy rides back to school in the early morning.

But is that changing in the near future?

We get it — the last thing anyone wants to think about is the next school year when you just finished the last one. But you do have something to look forward: later start times for middle and high schools.

But when do they actually go into effect? Here's what to know.

When is the last day of school in Florida?

In this drone image, Vero Beach High School seniors watch the sunrise, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Humiston Beach Park before their last day of school. Graduation is Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Citrus Bowl.

While most schools ended on or before May 24, here's when the rest of Florida students get out for the 2023-2024 school year:

When does school start in Florida for the 2024-2025 school year?

Almost every Florida school will start the 2024-2025 school year on the first possible date — Aug. 12 — after Aug. 10.

Here's when your county goes back to school:

Will Florida see later start times in the 2024-2025 school year? If not, when?

Nope, not this year.

The later start times will be required by the 2026-2027 school year, according to legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in May 2023.

What are the new Florida school start times?

The new law signed by DeSantis prevents middle schools from beginning the “instructional day” earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools will be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m.

The law gave school districts three years to develop plans to implement the changes to the earlier times.

The bill requires each district's school board to inform its community — which includes parents, students, teachers, school administrators, athletic coaches — about the health and safety impacts of sleep deprivation on middle and high school students and the benefits of later school start times.

Each district school board must discuss with such groups local strategies to successfully implement the later start times.

Refresh before 2026: Read HB733 in its entirety

Will the new school start times bill affect charter schools?

Yes, the bill does require charter schools to comply with the specified start times.

However, charter schools in the workplace are exempt.

What time do schools start in Florida?

As of 2024, the start times of schools is determined by each school district in Florida.

About 48% of Florida’s public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m., according to the Legislature’s Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability. Another 19% of high schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 7:59 a.m.

The new law also states the opening day of schools may not be any earlier than Aug. 10.

How many days are kids in school in Florida?

Florida law specifies that in order for a public kindergarten student to be considered a full-time student, he or she must receive a minimum of 720 net hours of instruction or four hours per day, based on 180 school days, according to the Florida Department of Education.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: First day of school in Florida 2024: Here's when new start times begin