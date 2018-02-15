Florida school shooting: Does 'national emergency' warrant national response?

As the fire alarm blared for the second time on Wednesday, it seemed like yet another drill for how to deal with a school emergency until a term Alex Azar knew fed over the speakers: code black. “Bomb threat – evacuate.”

“We hear boom-boom, boom-boom-boom-boom,” says the sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after escaping America’s latest school shooting on Wednesday, the worst since 2012’s Sandy Hook massacre. “We were like, maybe that is firecrackers, maybe it’s just a prank. But then they said ‘code black’ ... and we start funneling out along the fence.”

Dogged preparations for such a worst-case scenario may have saved lives. But they were not enough to slow down an expelled student who returned on Valentine’s Day, killing 17 students and staff and wounding at least 14 others.

The 19-year-old, who had left clues of violent plans on social media, committed the deadliest mass shooting ever at a US high school, and the third incident in the past five months to enter the Top 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.

“It cannot be denied that something dangerous and unhealthy is happening in our country,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday. “We’ve got to confront the problem. There’s no doubt about it.”

With Congress largely prohibiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from studying the interplay between guns and public health, states and communities have been left to respond, largely by stepping up training, security, and awareness. Forty percent of US schools are now under guard, including Douglas High in Parkland.

But this newest attack has jarred many Americans into asking more intently whether a national response is needed to investigate random, sudden violence afflicting the nation.

“This is now a real threat, a real national emergency,” says Alan Lizotte, a distinguished professor at the School of Criminal Justice at SUNY’s University at Albany. “And so we’re now at a point where it has to sweep the country and destroy lives everywhere until at some point someone takes it seriously.”

The shooting comes at a time of both heightened awareness and vulnerability in public areas, including schools. Since the 1999 Columbine shooting in Colorado, more than 150,000 students attending at least 170 schools have experienced campus shootings, according to a Washington Post analysis.

When police breached one room full of injured students on Wednesday, they asked one student why he was wearing a flak jacket. Worried about a school shooting, his dad had given it to the teen to keep in his locker. The country also was given indelible insights into what school violence looks like, as students posted videos of themselves hunkering under desks, whimpering. “I am in a school shooting,” one student, hidden, wrote on social media. “If I don’t make it,” a freshman texted her parents, “I love you and I appreciate everything you did for me.”

Frustration by local school officials couldn’t be contained in the aftermath. “We did everything that we were supposed to do,” Melissa Falkowski, a teacher at the school, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Broward County has prepared us for this situation and still to have so many casualties, at least for me, it’s very emotional.”

THIS IS WHERE PEOPLE MOVE TO PROTECT THEIR CHILDREN

None of this is supposed to happen in a place like Parkland, a cluster of gated neighborhoods surrounded by manicured hedges, perfect green lawns, and majestic palm trees.

This is where people move to protect their children from school violence.

The local high school is among the best and safest in south Florida’s Broward County. But none of that mattered Wednesday afternoon to any of the parents and other family members waiting for the authorities to allow them to finally see their children.

As she stood with other relatives, Gina Fontana’s eyes flashed with anger at the death toll – and her own worries for her niece, who had not yet checked in.

“This country has to realize that this gun violence is out of control,” says Ms. Fontana. “And we have to stop playing politics and wake up and realize that our children’s lives are at stake.”

But others at the periphery say that the wave of violence has only made them more conscious that mass gun violence can intrude senselessly into anybody’s life.