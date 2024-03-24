Florida sailor from Jacksonville-based USS Mason in Red Sea dies after going missing

The USS Mason passes the jetty on its way to Mayport Basin in August 2022, completing its homeport shift to Mayport from Norfolk, Va.

A Florida sailor is dead after going missing from the USS Mason, a Mayport-based destroyer, on Wednesday while operating in the Red Sea, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday.

The sailor, identified as Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, 34, died on Wednesday after a "non-combat related incident," the DOD said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident is under investigation, according to the DOD.

Aregbesola was reported missing at sea Wednesday afternoon while conducting operations in the Red Sea on the USS Mason, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Friday.

He was assigned to the USS Mason deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and served as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

A fellow sailor described Aregbesola as "the sweetest, nicest and kindest man" he ever met in the Navy.

"He had such a pure soul and I believe he had an impact on every person that had the honor to work alongside with him," said KB Johnson, a sailor who worked with Aregbesola.

Aregbesola was from Miramar, Florida, according to the release.

