Florida residents warned to bring pets inside after bear spotted heading toward river

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Florida have been urged to bring all pets indoors and steer clear from a bear after it was spotted heading toward a river on Sunday.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the bear was spotted near Cornwallis Parkway and headed toward the river.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of the bear sighting, the police department is urging residents to keep their pets indoors and avoid looking for the bear.

“Please also bring cat food or dog food inside that may attract the bear,” police wrote on social media. “LEAVE IT ALONE. Do NOT try to take pictures. Do NOT try to go find the bear.”

The Cape Coral sighting comes after a nearly 500-pound black bear was found shot to death in an Apopka man’s backyard on June 6.

The man said he initially thought the bear had been hit by a car because of the rain. However, investigators found a bullet hole in the bear’s lung. The FWC is still investigating the incident.

CCPD also reiterated to not go looking for the bear after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday making it legal for people to kill “crack bears” in self-defense.

The bill allows residents to shoot bears deemed “an imminent threat” to protect their families and pets in “case of a bear attack.”

It’s illegal to intentionally feed bears, leave food or garbage out to attract them in Florida. To prevent bear sightings, officials recommend securing trash cans. People can also scare bears away by yelling, using an air horn, or anything else that makes a lot of noise.

Anyone who feels threatened or sees any injured, orphaned, or dead bears, is urged to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

