Florida reports record-breaking tourism numbers in 2023

Florida has released some exciting new statistics about tourism in the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said last year’s numbers broke a new record, with more than 140 million people coming to Florida.

From our beaches to the theme parks, tourism continues to boom in the state.

In 2023, Florida welcomed 140.6 million visitors, which is a 2.3% increase from 2022′s numbers.

Domestic visitation reached an all-time high in 2023, with 129.1 million domestic visitors.

There were also 8.3 million overseas visitors and 3.2 million Canadian visitors.

Many of those traveling to Florida need to hop on a plane.

In 2023, the state’s busiest airport was Orlando International Airport, with 7.6 million passengers.

