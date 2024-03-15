Florida Rep. Joe Casello recovering from mild stroke

Florida state Rep. Joe Casello announced Wednesday afternoon, March 13, that he's on the road to recovery from a mild stroke he suffered in mid-February.

Casello, D-Boynton Beach, missed the last weeks of the 2024 legislative session and instead worked from home while undergoing rehabilitative therapy treatments, mostly related to speech. A press statement issued by Casello, 72, said his cognitive abilities were not impacted and that he expects a full recovery.

In a statement, Casello said the was grateful to the doctors and nurses at Delray Medical Center and to the therapists who have helped him "fine-tune" his speech. He said the medical professionals were the reason he's been able to "bounce back so quickly in order to continue effectively serving the people of Palm Beach County."

Joe Casello

"I would also like to express my deep appreciation to the tireless members of my staff as well as so many colleagues — from both sides of the aisle — whose encouragement has warmed my heart and hastened my recovery. I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail and continuing to serve my constituents," Casello said.

The Boynton Beach lawmaker's bills this session mostly focused on public safety, protecting elections workers and firearm storage.

One of his bills, HB1011, was intended to expand the law addressing threats of mass shootings to include audio and video calls as well as electronic records. But that measure stalled in House committee.

One Casello bill that did make it through the Florida Legislature and is pending the governor's signature is HB 937, which amends guidance and rules for Purple Alerts.

Purple Alerts are used to help find people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Revisions provided in the legislation would include requiring local law-enforcement agencies to have local activations for Purple Alerts instead of sending signals statewide for someone on foot in a county hundreds of miles away.

Stephany Matat is a politics reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY-Florida network. Reach her at smatat@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Rep. Joe Casello has stroke during mid-legislative session