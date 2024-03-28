Florida’s Realtors help communities weather the storm – and more

Each year, over 300,000 people move to Florida, and many have never experienced the fury of a hurricane. Unfortunately, that may be especially problematic right now, as early 2024 projections foretell a brutal hurricane season in the coming months.

Hurricanes are an inevitable part of Florida life, and anyone who has been through a major storm knows that help can come from countless sources, even some that may at first seem unlikely. As prominent community leaders, Realtors in Florida can play a pivotal role. For example, the support of Florida Realtors and its 238,000 members helped lawmakers make the My Safe Florida Home Program possible, which assists eligible homeowners with free wind mitigation home inspections and matching grants – up to $10,000 – for fortifying their homes against hurricanes through qualifying mitigation projects.

As part of their mission to serve as the state's unofficial welcome committee, Realtors in Florida take pride in educating new homeowners on what to expect. This includes knowing precautions to take when a hurricane hits, as well as the do’s and don’ts of buying a resilient home, understanding how home insurance works, steps to help harden their homes and so much more.

Hurricane Idalia heavily damaged and destroyed shelters and barns at Lyons Show Pigs, a 100-acre family farm in Lafayette County, Florida.

A little over seven months ago, Hurricane Idalia ravaged North Florida, leaving almost 300,000 people without electricity. Damage generated at least 21,000 insurance claims, with losses reaching $216.1 million.

When a hurricane strikes, Realtors can help. We aren't here just to facilitate selling homes, but also to offer support and guidance to those going through these challenging situations. We want to help preserve the spirit of our neighborhoods, showing care and understanding to everyone affected.

Realtors’ involvement in disaster recovery can be deeply personal. We live and work in the communities we serve, driving our dedication not just to rebuild structures, but also to restore the heart and soul of our communities. When a hurricane hits, you’ll often see local Realtors among the first volunteers picking up debris, helping with clean-up efforts in neighborhoods, or organizing drives for much-needed supplies.

After Hurricane Idalia devastated Florida’s Big Bend area last summer, members of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors and the Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Association of Realtors collected thousands of dollars’ worth of essential supplies for the affected areas, including water, buckets, chainsaws, bleach, paper towels, and more. Our members delivered these to people when they most needed them.

This sense of community is also why our national association’s Realtor Relief Foundation recently granted $100,000 to help Florida Panhandle residents with housing issues in the wake of disastrous storm and rain conditions in early January. Donations like this showcase our commitment to community support in times of need.

Realtors tend to be some of the best-connected and best-informed residents of their hometowns, privy to special opportunities for disaster relief funding from our association and other supportive organizations.

As Realtors, we reaffirm our dedication to the well-being of our neighbors with every action. Our expertise, resources, and compassion ensure that no Floridian must navigate the aftermath of a disaster alone.

Preparation and knowledge are key to confidently overcoming hurricanes in Florida. We encourage all residents, particularly newcomers, to attend community workshops, consult with local Realtors, and prioritize fortifying their homes before the upcoming hurricane season. If you have questions about building codes, insurance, or any home preparation topics, feel free to contact a local Realtor today. We’re here to help.

Danielle Galvin

Danielle Galvin is a local Tallahassee Realtor who serves as Vice President for Florida Realtors District 8, representing the Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Counties and the Tallahassee boards.

