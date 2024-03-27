Florida ranks 5th for online enticement of minors

It’s a list we don’t want to be on: Florida ranks fifth for the number of children who were reported missing after being enticed online.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children underscores the urgency to monitor not just your child’s social media use, but also virtual reality games which can give strangers access to your kids.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV told you when 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole was arrested, accused of driving from his home in Marion County all the way to Ohio, where investigators say he picked up a 16-year-old girl who he had met online.

She was reported missing after he drove her back to Florida, where he allegedly planned to hide her and make her his wife.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: JSO: Man found unconscious in car with slash wound to chest

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.