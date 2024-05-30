Florida Python Challenge registration begins

Video above: FWC updates on Burmese python removal efforts, shows how snakes are safely captured

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Python Challenge is back after over 200 of the invasive snakes were captured last year.

Competitors can get a piece of $25,000 in prizes for hunting down the large reptiles in the wild.

The South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission put together the event to cull the population of snakes that are taking over the Everglades.

With no natural predators and plenty of native animals to feast on, Burmese pythons thrive in south Florida and can grow to over 15 feet in length. Females can lay clutches of up to 100 eggs at a time, according to FWC.

“The Everglades is one of the natural wonders of the world, and the Python Challenge is another great way to get people directly involved in the protection of the Everglades. Long live the Everglades,” SFWMD Governing Board Member, “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, said in a statement.

The hunt begins Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 18. Online training is required before hunters can head out to remove pythons.

In a news conference Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez wished participants “a memorable and safe hunt.”

To sign up for the competition, visit the Florida Python Challenge website.

