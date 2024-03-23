Florida Publix sells Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Publix shopper is now $1 million richer after they bought a winning Mega Millions ticket at the grocery store.

Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 8, 31, 35, 44 and Mega Ball 16.

According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Publix store at 4141 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

Tickets worth $1 million were also sold in California, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas. A Mega Millions player in Virginia won $3 million after they added the Megaplier option to their ticket.

No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The jackpot will now climb to an estimated $1.1 billion, continuing more than three months without a big winner.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on Dec. 8.

If you are hoping to win the jackpot your chances are very slim. Mega Millions players have 1 in a 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 for the drawing and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

