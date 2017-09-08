Florida Publix bakeries are selling Hurricane Irma cakes and the internet is divided

In extremely Florida news, several outposts of the grocery store chain Public are selling hurricane-themed cakes (why aren't they called Hurri-cakes?) as Hurricane Irma nears the state's coast.

The internet, of course, is divided. Some people think the cakes are a classic bit of Floridian gallows humor. Others actually appreciate the message — one cake, after all, says "Go Away, Irma."

Plus, who couldn't use a tasty slice of fondant-engulfed cake during a trying time?

Governor: Escape this hurricane and evacuate Florida immediately



Publix: we made cakes pic.twitter.com/JimEqxEpDu



— ThingsFloridiansLike (@Things4FLppl) September 7, 2017

Someone get me one of those hurricane cakes from publix😂 — Tatianna Lopez (@tatianna_lo) September 8, 2017

I want one of those hurricane Irma cakes from publix so bad! — Kalene 🎃 (@SiriuslyKalene) September 8, 2017

publix is really out here making hurricane cakes pic.twitter.com/qXAmZrsvsE — kathryn (@stylesangelus) September 8, 2017

Others, however, worry that the cakes are trivializing a deadly storm that has already taken numerous lives.

"Might be OK if it wasn't a [Category 4] storm that will kill people," one person tweeted.

Publix probably doesn't have water but don't worry they have hurricane cakes — killa (@Kaylerrr_) September 8, 2017

Oh yeah idk if you know but I work at Publix as a side hustle..they were making all types of hurricane cakes last time I went and I was like pic.twitter.com/M0K1ywoRlS — Viserion 😢 (@Marq_Antony) September 8, 2017

Still, it seems that most Floridian tweeters are okay with the cakes. A lot of people seem to be buying them — some have even lamented that they couldn't find one at their nearest Publix.

That swirly icing art is pretty impressive.