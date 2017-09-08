    Florida Publix bakeries are selling Hurricane Irma cakes and the internet is divided

    Chloe Bryan
    View photos

    In extremely Florida news, several outposts of the grocery store chain Public are selling hurricane-themed cakes (why aren't they called Hurri-cakes?) as Hurricane Irma nears the state's coast.

    The internet, of course, is divided. Some people think the cakes are a classic bit of Floridian gallows humor. Others actually appreciate the message — one cake, after all, says "Go Away, Irma." 

    Plus, who couldn't use a tasty slice of fondant-engulfed cake during a trying time?

    SEE ALSO: People are cheering on a heroic palm tree that stands defiant as Hurricane Irma rages

    Others, however, worry that the cakes are trivializing a deadly storm that has already taken numerous lives. 

    "Might be OK if it wasn't a [Category 4] storm that will kill people," one person tweeted.

    Still, it seems that most Floridian tweeters are okay with the cakes. A lot of people seem to be buying them — some have even lamented that they couldn't find one at their nearest Publix.

    That swirly icing art is pretty impressive.

    WATCH: Hurricane Irma is the most powerful storm to slam the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what you need to know.

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f81571%2f423be0d3 1c7e 4460 b77e 53bf38382c0d