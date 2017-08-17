Florida prisons on partial lockdown over unspecified threat

(Reuters) - The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC), operator of one of the largest prison systems in the United States, on Thursday put its nearly 100,000 inmates on partial lockdown after receiving information of possible disturbances, a spokeswoman said.

The department decided to boost security at its facilities through the weekend due to "credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt FDC operations and impact safety and security," the spokeswoman, Ashley Cook, said in a telephone interview.

Cook did not offer further details on the nature of the possible disturbances.

The lockdown across the state's prisons puts a stop to education and recreation activities. Inmates will be allowed access to meal halls, day rooms and call facilities during the lockdown, she added.

The FDC on Wednesday canceled weekend visitation at all of its institutions, citing intelligence of possible disturbances by inmates.





(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; editing by G Crosse)