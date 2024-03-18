Florida primary voters set to head to the polls Tuesday

The Florida showdown between former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis will still happen this week.

On Tuesday, Florida Republicans will vote in the state’s presidential preference primary.

The vote will still happen even though DeSantis has ended his campaign and Trump has the GOP nomination all but locked down.

The state has 125 Republican delegates, which will all go to the winner of the race.

There will be no Democratic primary since President Joe Biden is an incumbent, and his was the only name submitted by the party.

Beyond the top of the ticket, there will also be dozens of municipal races and charter questions in cities across the state.

