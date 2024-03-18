Florida’s Presidential Primary is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know to vote

The Presidential Preference Primary Election takes place on Tuesday in Florida, but this year’s election is a bit unusual given that Donald Trump has already wrapped up the GOP nomination.

That said, polls will open at 7 a.m., voters will participate and hundreds of thousands of ballots will be tallied.

For those who plan to go to the polls, here’s information on when, where and how to cast your ballot.

Who is voting?

Under Florida law, only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidates in a primary election.

Republicans are voting for their preferred presidential candidate, but of the seven names on the ballot, only Trump is still campaigning for the nomination — and he has already secured the delegates needed to claim it.

As for Democratic voters in Florida, President Joe Biden effectively won the state’s primary last year when the Florida Democratic Party put forth only his name for the ballot, which canceled the vote.

This means that only registered Republican voters are eligible to vote for president.

However, municipalities around the state are also holding elections, and in Miami-Dade, voters in Surfside and South Miami of all persuasions have local issues on the ballot.

What’s on the ballot?

The Republican candidates named on the ballot are Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump. The only candidate still running is Trump.

In Surfside, voters are casting ballots for mayor and commissioners. In South Miami, voters are considering a ballot measure related to the redevelopment of City Hall.

How do I vote by mail?

Voters slated to receive a vote-by-mail ballot should have already received it.

By this point, if you have not yet sent in your mail ballot, you should not place it in the mail, because it will likely not get to the supervisor’s office in time to be counted. Instead, you can hand over your vote-by-mail ballot in person at the Miami-Dade Elections Department at 2700 NW 87th Ave., or at the Elections Department’s Branch Office located in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St.

All ballots must be in the custody of the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

Voters who requested a mail ballot but have not yet turned one in can also show up at their precinct to vote in person.

Where do I vote?

Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your assigned precinct location. Miami-Dade residents who plan to vote on Tuesday can review their information at www.miamidade.gov/elections or call the elections department at 305-499-8683.

Make sure to bring a valid ID with you when you go to the polls. If you forget to bring an ID, you can ask an elections worker to call the Elections office to see if you can vote using a provisional ballot. For more information about what forms of identification are acceptable, visit the county’s website.

Am I eligible to vote?

In order to vote in the upcoming election, you must be 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the United States and a Florida resident. To check to see if you’re eligible to vote or to check your voter information, you can go to the county’s website.