Florida presidential primary election 2024: See results for Tallahassee, Leon County

Leon County voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in the Presidential Preference Primary.

Only registered Republicans will vote in Florida's presidential preference primary on March 19. The Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. as its only candidate and chose him for this November's ballot last year, so there will be no presidential preference ballot for voters registered with the Democratic Party.

The GOP ballot in Florida's closed primary system will include Ryan L. Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump – even though all but Trump have dropped out as he amassed dominant wins in Super Tuesday elections and earlier states.

See below for common questions about the 2024 election, presidential primary results, and important election dates.

How to find your Florida polling location and voter information

Use the voter information look-up to check your voter registration and party status.

To find your polling place, sample ballot, and vote-by-mail ballot status, check the voter precinct look-up.

When do polls open and close in Florida?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. (local time). Any voters waiting in line at 7:00 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

Florida presidential preference primary: March 19 election results

How do I register to vote in Florida?

Florida voters can register to vote in a variety of ways:

Online at registertovoteflorida.gov

In person at their local supervisor of elections office

By completing a Florida Voter Registration Application and mailing it to your local supervisor of elections office

When are elections this year?

Republican Presidential Preference Primary: March 19 (The Florida Democratic Party already selected President Joe Biden as its nominee so there will be no ballot for Democrats.)

Primary Election: Aug. 20

General Election: Nov. 5

What key races are on the ballot in Florida this year?

The key races for Florida voters are U.S. Senator and President of the United States. There will also be ballot questions to amend the state's constitution.

