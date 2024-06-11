Florida Power and Light hosts storm season expo to showcase hurricane preparations

Florida Power and Light held a storm season expo at its Panama City service center to showcase its preparations for hurricane season.

PANAMA CITY — Florida Power and Light recently hosted the Storm Season Expo at the Panama City Service Center on June 6th.

FPL previously have made it known that they are making improvements in Bay County to upgrade the energy grid to prepare for hurricane season.

In Bay County and other Northwest Florida counties, FPL has installed more than 2,500 intelligent devices along the energy grid to prevent outages. FPL has strengthened more than 70 power lines, replacing wooden poles with concrete or steel structures.

According to a news release, FPL says the upgrades will hopefully improve the speed of restoration and reduce outage times should power be cut by severe weather.

The expo showcased and demonstrated tools and technology FPL uses to prepare for hurricanes and other forms of severe weather.

Demonstrations included a lineworker training demonstration, a tour of the FPL Panama City Storm Center, information about the FPL Storm Secure Underground Program, and drone technology that the company uses during post-storm situations to aid crews in the field.

"At FPL, we know it only takes one hurricane to severely impact our customers and the communities we serve," J.T. Young, FPL Northwest Region vice president and general manager said in the release. "That’s why we prepare year-round and make smart investments that increase the resiliency of the electric grid here in Northwest Florida, helping us restore power faster following storms.

"While no electric grid is stormproof, we are prepared to respond to the challenges that may arise during this hurricane season, and we ask our customers to also share our commitment as they prepare their own emergency plans."

