Eva Ho plans to step away from her position as general partner at Fika Ventures, the Los Angeles-based seed firm she co-founded in 2016. Fika told LPs of Ho's intention to step back after Fund III, the firm's current fund, in an email, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Fika confirmed the transition to TechCrunch earlier this week and released a blog post mentioning the transition this morning.