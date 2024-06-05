Florida police rescue dog: Here's why you can't leave pets in hot cars, how to help one

Please do not leave your dogs locked inside vehicles in the Florida sun, even for just a short period.

Video released Tuesday by the New Smyrna Police Department shows officers pouring water from a bottle through a cracked window of a U-Haul truck to a heavily-panting pit bull dog trapped inside. According to the person who reported it, the dog had been in the car for nearly an hour while the owners went to the beach, police said.

"The temperature outside at the time was 86 degrees with no cloud cover," the NSBPD's Facebook post said, "meaning the temperature inside the vehicle was likely 100 degrees or more."

The dog was safely removed and sent to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society. NSBPD spokesperson Ava Tanner told USA TODAY the owners face a first-degree misdemeanor charge of confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise; abandonment of animals.

Never leave an animal or child alone inside a vehicle

Every Floridian should know how fast a car heats up, even on cool days.

"When it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit outside," the Humane Society of America said, "the temperature inside your car can heat up to 116 degrees within an hour." Even sitting in a hot vehicle for a short time could mean irreversible organ damage or death, and if your pet is left alone there's also the chance someone could steal it.

Dogs regulate their body temperature by sweating through their paws and panting, and neither is effective in a hot metal box. Heatstroke in dogs is especially dangerous for breeds with short noses and flat faces, according to the American Kennel Club. That's pugs, boxers, bulldogs, Boston Terriers and French bulldogs (and pit bulls, although the AKC doesn't recognize that as a breed).

"Due to their unique anatomy, these breeds are not able to cool themselves as efficiently because of inefficient breathing and panting," the AKC said. "Dogs that have had heatstroke before, obese dogs, and those with dark coats are also at higher risk for heatstroke."

It may also be illegal. Florida's animal cruelty definition includes "carries in or upon any vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner," and brings first-degree misdemeanor charges penalties and/or fines up to $5,000 for the first offense. And people may legally break your windows out to save the dog (see below).

Signs of heatstroke in dogs

If a dog is overheated and left untreated, it can be fatal. These are the signs of heat stress and heatstroke in dogs, according to the AKC.

Heavy, frantic panting

Dehydration

Body temperature over 105.8 degrees and your dog feels warm to the touch

Excessive drooling

Bright red gums

Rapid or irregular heart rate

Vomiting

Seizures

Muscle tremors

Lack of coordination (ataxia)

Unconsciousness

If your dog is exhibiting any of these symptoms, get them somewhere cool, provide cool water and call your veterinarian immediately. You can run cool water over them or put a cool wet towel on their body.

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

If you see a dog locked inside a car, check first to see if it is in distress. Is the air conditioning on? Just a cracked window may not be enough in Florida. Is the driver nearby or can be quickly found? Has the dog been there for longer than a few minutes? Don't immediately assume a dog in a car is in trouble, the owner might already be running back.

If the dog is clearly suffering and the owner cannot be located, call 911 or a nearby law enforcement officer for help and forcibly enter the vehicle if instructed to do so. Be sure to have a leash, belt, purse strap or other way to secure the dog once you've freed it.

Florida law protects people who break into vehicles to rescue pets or vulnerable people from harm as long as:

There's no way for the pet or person to get out

They have a reasonable belief that the pet or person is in imminent danger of suffering harm

They have contacted law enforcement or 911 either before or immediately after breaking in

They use no more force to do so than necessary to remove the pet or person

They remain with the pet or person in a safe location near the vehicle until law enforcement or a first responder arrives

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Dog rescued in hot truck by Florida police. The video and how to help