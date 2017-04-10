Florida Police Release 'ISIS' Video

A police department in Central Florida debuted a new anti-drug ad that resembled propaganda from a certain global terror group.

Efforts to confront a heroin problem in Central Florida have gone viral after a local police department released a commercial featuring officers dressed in gear that resembled that if the Islamic State group, the Miami New Times reported Monday. The new anti-drug ad from the Lake County Sheriff's Office includes the department's top officer delivering a stern message to drug dealers while he is flanked by ski mask-clad officers, similar to many of videos that have been released by ISIS over the years.

"To the dealers that are pushing this poison, I have a message for you: We’re coming for you," he Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell

said threateningly. "As a matter of fact, our undercover agents have already bought heroin from many of you. We are simply awaiting the arrest warrants to be finalized."

Grinnell continued speaking to apparent criminals who he said have already been selected as targets.

"Enjoy trying to sleep at night, wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges. We are coming for you," he added.

The new ad came amid a crackdown statewide by local law enforcement to combat the growing opioid epidemic that has also widely affected the rest of the country. Most efforts have targeted those selling the illicit drug.

"We had officers and deputies who were kind of seeing that we could nab the drug dealers, Dan Faggard, of the State Attorney’s Office in Seminole County, told local news outlet Fox 35 last month. "It really wasn’t that useful not too long ago because our heroin problem here in central Florida is kind of a recent thing."

Heroin use is the U.S. has increased dramatically as of late, especially among white people, according to a report released last month in the JAMA Psychiatry journal.

