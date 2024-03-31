Florida panther better suited to Western Rocky Mountain environment

We recently had the privilege of reading an insightful column in the View segment of The News-Press, which highlighted the urgent need for increased funding for wildlife conservation. While we fully support the cause of protecting our wildlife, we respectfully offer some alternative perspectives regarding the situation concerning the "panther."

The article brought attention to important issues, particularly stressing the significance of allocating resources for animal welfare. However, we believe there are misunderstandings surrounding the management and classification of the “panther." Contrary to popular belief, the sleek and stealthy animal commonly known as the "Florida Panther” (Puma concolor) is the same distinct species as the mountain lion (Puma concolor). Despite scientific validation of DNA, this distinction is often obscured by perpetuated myths, serving the interests of certain stakeholders involved in wildlife management, government bureaucracy, and private interests.

Victoria Dinger

It's essential to acknowledge that while science provides clarity through DNA evidence, bureaucrats and politicians frequently pursue their own agendas. Cougars, which are not endangered, thrive in the Western United States, numbering in the thousands. Therefore, the focus should be on ceasing the plans to introduce more cougars to Florida, which ultimately end up as roadkill. It's time to end this misguided and costly endeavor.

Recent events, such as the importation of Texas cats, have exacerbated the challenges facing the "panther" population. The introduction of larger and healthier Texas cats has led to conflicts, resulting in mutilations and deaths among the original Florida cats. Consequently, we now have a population predominantly of Texas cats which are the same animal but healthy. This echoes historical patterns where a few cougars migrated to Florida a few hundred years ago, only to become trapped on the peninsula and subject to inbreeding. Thus their small stature, crooked tail, hair swirls etc. All this is evidence of inbreeding.

The photograph accompanying the column vividly depicts the harsh reality these animals endure. The emaciated appearance and unkempt fur of the depicted cat underscore the challenges posed by our current approach. Attempting to accommodate an increasing population with our limited territory exacerbates issues such as disease transmission, territorial conflicts, and heightened mortality rates from vehicle collisions.

Paul Dinger

In light of these challenges, we propose a reconsideration of our approach to addressing the welfare of these animals. Instead of persisting in relocating mountain lions to Florida and thus subjecting to them a high risk of being killed by auto traffic and other challenges, we advocate for a pragmatic solution: translocating any unsustainable excess Florida population to the Rocky Mountains. In that expansive and suitable environment, they would have the space and resources necessary to thrive, minimizing instances of road mortality and promoting the well-being of the species.

This common-sense approach presents a compelling argument for the welfare of the animals. However, it may face significant opposition from current stakeholders who hold sway in the media and politics. The entrenched financial commitments in the current approach might prove difficult to overcome, hindering dialogue on the validity of alternative ideas.

Perhaps we should allocate resources to more impactful areas, such as addressing coral reef bleaching, declining fisheries, toxic blue-green algae, and managing invasive species, both animal and plant. This is instead of crowding more cougars into an unsustainable limited space with our limited resources. We should consider more thoughtful and intelligent strategies.

The current trend of one or more panther deaths per month due to roadkill appears cruel and senseless, demonstrating a lack of foresight and compassion. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this discourse. We eagerly anticipate further discussions on wildlife conservation and hope for an enlightened approach to safeguarding our natural environment.

Paul Dinger and Victoria J. Dinger, Ph.D. are residents of Saint James City. Victoria holds a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California and has authored and co-authored several books on business entrepreneurship and technology. She brings extensive expertise as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator and Arbitrator in various courts and serves as the president of the Institute of Mediation and Arbitration. Paul is a graduate of Florida State University and holds certifications as a Florida Certified General Contractor and a Florida Real Estate Broker. He's actively engaged in agriculture and farming in Lee County.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida panther better suited to Western Rocky Mountain environment