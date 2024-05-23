Florida to open sales tax holiday for hurricane preparation

We are nearly one week away from the official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

People in Florida will soon be able to save some money as they prepare to the threat of severe weather.

A sales tax holiday will run in Florida from June 1 to June 14.

During that time, you won’t have to pay sales tax on items ranging from batteries to portable generators.

“The recent hurricanes certainly help with awareness,” said Scott Shalley with the Florida Retail Federation. “They help make people realize they do need to get prepared. These are not abstract things. These are things that actually do affect people, and we need to be prepared.”

A second 14-day holiday will be held starting Aug. 24, ahead of the mid-September peak of the season.

