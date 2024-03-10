Make Florida an open primary state

The State of Florida will treat me as though I do not exist politically twice this year. Florida will hold a Presidential Preference Primary on March 19 and a Primary Election on August 20, and I will not be allowed to vote in either one because I am registered as an Independent voter… No Party Affiliation… NPA… Other.

Bruce Armstrong

I am far from alone in my second class citizen status. Collier County has over 67,000 registered voters in its “other” category. Florida has 3,850,000 voters statewide who are not affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic Party. Mind you, the state will use our tax dollars as readily as it will use the tax dollars of Republicans and Democrats to conduct these primary elections that only Republicans and Democrats can vote in. 100% of us will pay for the primary elections; 70% will be allowed to vote.Some will say, “So what? You get to vote in the General Election and that’s what counts.” How I wish it were so. Here in Collier County, over 137,000 voters are registered as Republicans, over 53% of all Collier voters. When you add in the Independents who lean Republican, it becomes an overwhelming number. In Collier County it is the primary election that counts! The general election is a foregone conclusion. And the same thing is true in the majority of all election jurisdictions in Florida, although which of the two major parties holds the overwhelming majority changes from place to place.Some will say, “So reregister as a Republican or Democrat. Then you can vote in a primary.” Yeah, I did that for many years. Right now though, I don’t want to be affiliated with either of them. My being registered as an independent says something. What it says isn’t specific, but it says something about my not buying fully into either agenda, or the divisiveness. It is a First Amendment thing to me and I do not believe any American should be forced to join a party in order to be allowed a meaningful vote for who will represent them.So Florida’s Closed Primary harms me by not giving me a meaningful vote and taxing me for something I cannot participate in. Not just me, of course. All 67,000 Collier County independents and all 3,850,000 Florida independents too. But guess what. I think closed primaries harm everybody.Let me ask you a question. Do you think that the U.S. Congress is doing a good job of representing the American people? If you do, you are one of only 13% who think so, according to the latest Gallup poll. 87% of us do not. So, why is that. Well part of it has to do with Congress’ own rules, which you and I cannot directly do anything about. But part of it is who we send to Congress, and we need independent voters' help here.Primary elections are notorious for low voter turnout. Florida’s average primary turnout is about 20%. Only the most ardent, motivated voters show up. While that number certainly includes some diligent, civic minded moderates, the majority comes from the farthest left and right wings of the parties. We send Congress too many zealots who put their personal and party agendas above what is good policy for the American people. Letting independent voters vote brings more moderate voters into the booth and increases the likelihood of electing people who hold views more like the majority of us, who see bipartisanship as something good.In addition to giving more moderate voters a seat at the table, open primaries increase participation. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, states with closed primaries, like Florida, average 20.7% participation in primaries. States with open primaries average 24.5% participation in primaries. Bigger pool and higher voting rates equals greater participation, and that is a good thing.In the 2020 election, a proposed constitutional amendment would have given Florida an open primary. It received a 57% favorable vote, not quite enough to meet the 60% required to become law. Florida Open Primaries believes that we need to put an open primary amendment back on the ballot. If you agree, please go to FLopenprimaries.org and sign up so we can keep you informed of our progress. C’mon Florida, let everyone vote!Bruce Armstrong is an advisor to and spokesperson for Florida Open Primaries, a project of Open Primaries, a movement of diverse Americans who believe that no American should be required to join a political party in order to exercise their right to vote. Bruce and his wife Susan reside in Naples and have been Florida citizens for over 20 years.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Make Florida an open primary state