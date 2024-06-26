Florida to open ‘Freedom Month’ sales tax holiday in July

Outdoor retailers are preparing for the next tax-free shopping period in the Sunshine State.

During the month of July, people can shop tax-free for recreational items and activities.

That includes things like canoes, fishing gear or tickets to live music or sporting events.

This year’s tax breaks will only last for one month; last year, it was three.

The state hopes the smaller window will increase consumer awareness.

“I think it definitely makes people focus more on that opportunity,” said Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation. “It gives our retailers an opportunity to plan their marketing and put things in place that are more focused.”

That tax holiday is expected to reduce state and local tax revenues by nearly $92 million.

