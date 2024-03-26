Florida is one of the top states for lightning in latest report. Here’s where it strikes the most

Last year, the U.S. saw a total lightning count of over 242 million bolts, with Florida seeing a significant amount of those strikes.

Vaisala Xweather released its Annual Lightning Report, detailing the effects of lightning across the globe and the most lightning-prone U.S. metropolitan areas.

“2023 set a record for the number of billion-dollar weather disasters in the United States. By year-end, 19 of the 28 events with losses exceeding $1 billion were attributed to severe storms. Severe weather can also be life-threatening, especially without the right safety measures in place,” Samuli Hänninen, Head of Vaisala Xweather said.

What exactly is lightning?

Lightning spikes over the ocean and a century plant flower spikes into the sky from the dunes in Cocoa Beach Sunday night. Century plant is the common name usually associated with Agave americana, the plant usually takes between 8 and 30 years to flower, sending up a tall shoot.

Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground. It is caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds themselves.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are four different types of lightning:

Intra-Cloud: The most common type of lightning. It happens completely inside the cloud, jumping between different charge regions in the cloud. Intra-cloud lightning is sometimes called sheet lightning because it lights up the sky with a 'sheet' of light.

Cloud to Cloud: Lightning occurs between two or more separate clouds.

Cloud to Ground: Lightning occurs between the cloud and the ground.

Cloud to Air: Lightning occurs when the air around a positively charged cloud top reaches out to the negatively charged air around it.

How common are lightning strikes in Florida?

According to Vaisala, Florida ranked second in lightning count, seeing over 19 million events last year. With 42,388,860 lightning events in total, Texas had more lightning than any other state in 2023.

When measuring lightning density, however, Florida takes the number one spot with 112.6 lightning events per square kilometer.

See the states with the most lightning events:

Texas - 42 million

Florida - 19 million

Oklahoma - 13.7 million

Mississippi - 13 million

Arkansas - 11.8 million

Louisiana - 11.7 million

Alabama - 11.6 million

Georgia - 9.6 million

Missouri - 9.6 million

Kansas - 9 million

What Florida cities see the most lightning strikes?

Monday evening thunder storms moving in from the west brought an incredible lightning show to the Space Coast. A single 20 second exposure captured numerous bolts over the Thousand Islands in Cocoa Beach, Fla.

With 120,998 counts, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area was deemed by Vaisala as the most lightning-prone area in the U.S. When counting lightning strokes per square kilometer, five metropolitan areas in Florida ranked highest for lightning risk in 2023:

Miami–Fort Lauderdale

Palm Bay–Melbourne

Cape Coral

Orlando

Jacksonville

Why is lightning so intense in Florida?

Florida's topography of being surrounded by water makes it a favored environment for thunderstorms, especially during the summer months. Meteorologist Maureen McCann wrote that sea breeze-driven activity often sparks thunderstorms during the state's wet season.

How many people a year get killed by lightning in Florida?

Florida State University shared that lightning kills 27 people on average each year in the United States while also injuring more than 240. Florida alone averages 7 fatalities per year due to lightning and often leads the nation in lightning deaths.

How hot can a lightning bolt get?

Lightning is five times hotter than the surface of the sun, with the temperatures of a bolt reaching roughly 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

What is the maximum voltage of lightning?

A typical lightning flash is about 300 million Volts and about 30,000 Amps. NOAA shares that in comparison, the average household current is 120 Volts and 15 Amps.

How do people get struck by lightning?

According to experts, it's in one of four ways:

Direct strike : The person becomes a part of the main discharge channel, usually when outside in an open area.

Side flash: Lightning strikes a tall object and part of the current jumps from the object to the victim − for example, when a person is struck while standing under a tree

Ground current: Lightning enters the body at the point closest to a strike, travels through the body and leaves at the contact point farthest away from the initial strike. This causes most deaths and injuries.

Conduction: This is the cause of most indoor lightning deaths and injuries. Lightning travels through wires and other metal surfaces.

How can you prepare for lightning? How do I stay safe when lightning is near?

Check the forecast if you're going to be outside, such as at a sporting event or a concert. Make sure to watch the skies and be aware of any changes in weather.

If forecasts show thunderstorms in the future, plan ahead of time where you should seek shelter once the storm hits. Once you hear thunder, head indoors.

If you're caught in a thunderstorm and need to find shelter quickly, USA Today offers these tips:

Choose a place that is large and enclosed with plumbing and electrical wiring.

Don’t shelter in buildings with exposed openings, such as metal sheds, picnic pavilions, baseball dugouts and porches.

If a shelter isn't available, keep moving to search for a safe place. Don’t lie down or crouch on the ground. Avoid trees, light poles, metal fences, bleachers and unprotected open buildings.

A car or truck can be an option of last resort, but don’t touch the steering wheel, radio or ignition.

The following vehicles aren’t safe shelters: Convertibles, golf carts, tractors and construction equipment.

