Florida officials urge low-income parents to get small children swim lessons paid by state

ORMOND BEACH − Mothers and small children who arrived Wednesday at Aqua Journeys Swim School were hit with the smell of chlorine and something they weren't expecting.

A press conference involving four state government leaders, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, was held to promote the very thing those parents were there to do: Prevent drownings.

Florida Lt Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announces a swimming lesson voucher program for low income families while talking about water safety from Aqua Journeys Swim School in Ormond Beach, Wednesday.

"Sadly, so far this year, 46 children have tragically lost their lives due to drowning," Nuñez said, adding that drowning is the No. 1 cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4.

Aqua Journeys owner Carly Caldwell said accidental drownings can happen fast so it's critical to teach young children survival skills, such as floating on their back when they can't reach the side of a pool.

"We start them as young as six months old and we go all the way through adults. So as soon as your child is mobile, they are able to reach water, so we encourage parents to get them swimming lessons," Caldwell said.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said it's sometimes impossible for parents to keep an eye on their children at all times, as a distraction might intervene or fatigue might limit their focus.

"I'm a dad of three boys and I can't even wrap my mind around what families go through when they have tragedy, any type of tragedy, but particularly the tragedy of some baby or little kid drowning," he said.

Shevaun Harris, secretary of the Department of Children and Families, said more than 80% of the drowning deaths that are reported to her agency occur during non-swim times. And thus far in 2024, 35 of the 46 drownings 2024 occurred when the child was not supposed to be in or around water.

"This is a stark reminder that we cannot let our guards down just because we are done swimming for the day. Anything else can wait until all gates are locked and secured," Harris said.

Taylor Hatch, director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, highlighted one population that is especially endangered around water. She said the Autism Society for Florida identified drowning as the No. 1 cause of death for people with an autism diagnosis. "This data also illuminates that children with autism are 160 times more likely to be involved in both non-fatal and fatal drownings than other neurotypical children."

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo talks about water safety during news conference from Aqua Journeys Swim School in Ormond Beach, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Swimming and safety suggestions

Nuñez stressed several steps to help prevent drowning:

Making sure children are supervised around bodies of water, pools and even bathtubs.

Encouraging family members to take swimming lessons.

Ensuring pool barriers and gates meet state law requirements.

Adding barriers to pools and hot tubs such as locking covers and working alarms.

Following lifejacket laws.

Learning CPR.

Checking conditions such as weather forecasts, rip-current activity and marine life before heading to the beach.

Hatch added three more suggestions: If your loved one has a tendency to wander, alert neighbors. "Make learning how to swim visual and third, consistency and structure help.

About those free swim lessons ...

A new Florida law provides free swimming lessons to low-income families with children 4 and under.

The bill creating the swim lessons vouchers, sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, provides $500,000 for the year starting July 1.

The Florida Department of Health will operate the program and more information about it can be found at watersmartfl.com or at county health department websites in Volusia, Flagler, and other counties.

Youngsters practice kicking at a swim lesson in Palm Coast in 2018. Florida has a new law providing vouchers to low-income families providing free swim lessons to children age 4 or younger.

Who qualifies for free swim lesson vouchers?

Families at or below 200% of the poverty level are eligible for vouchers for children 4 and under.

Federal guidelines put 200% of the federal poverty level at $40,880 for a family of two, $51,650 for three and $62,400 for four.

How big of a problem is drowning?

Drowning is among the leading causes of death for children but was only about one-third of the number of child deaths caused by firearms in 2021 in the United States, according to a KFF analysis of data collected by the Centers for Disease Control.

In 2022, Florida had 464 drowning deaths, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Fifteen people died of drowning in Volusia County in 2022, for a rate of 2.2 drowning deaths per 100,000, just ahead of the Florida rate, of 2.0. Volusia's 2022 total was the highest since 2014 when 20 people died.

Although Flagler County had fewer drowning deaths, 6, its rate was far greater, 6.3 deaths per 100,000. That was the third largest rate among Florida counties, with only DeSoto (8.5) and Putnam (8.4) higher.

"Every year millions of residents and visitors build fond memories in our state around water and we want that to continue to be the case," Harris said. "We just want to ensure that everyone can do so safely."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Free Florida vouchers for swim lessons aim to prevent child drownings