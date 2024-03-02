Florida officer shot on causeway, police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami Beach Police Officer was shot on the Venetian Causeway on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities are currently on the scene of the shooting investigation involving the officer.

The officer is stable and alert, according to Miami Beach police.

Officials said the shooting is not spring break related and that there is no ongoing threat to the local community.

The scene remains under investigation.

