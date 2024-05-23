Florida officer rescues kitten from roadway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New body camera video released this week shows an Alachua police officer rescuing a kitten in the middle of a Florida roadway.

Last week, Officer Stanfield located the kitten in the middle of NW US Highway 441, the Alachua Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Credit: Alachua Police Department via Storyful

The kitten was lying in the roadway while cars passed within feet of the poor animal.

Officer Stanfield stopped to rescue the kitten with the help of a Mi Apa Latin Cafe driver who used their truck to stop traffic.

The police department said the kitten was successfully rescued and now has a new home with one of the department’s dispatchers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.