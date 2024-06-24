Florida is not a battleground state, Biden campaign boss says

When President Joe Biden came to Tampa in April, he said something bold.

“I think Florida’s in play, nationally,” Biden told a room full of supporters at Tampa’s Hillsborough Community College. The room erupted in applause.

Three months later, the president’s campaign doesn’t sound as optimistic about the Sunshine State. In an interview published Sunday in the outlet Puck News, Biden campaign chairperson Jen O’Malley Dillon was asked whether Florida is a battleground state.

She responded: “No.”

The remark came in during a discussion about the states that will decide the election in November. To Dillon, those states are Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia.

Republicans have long derided the Democrats’ chances of turning Florida blue in November. Most recent polls show Trump leading by at least five points in the state. Republicans have opened up a voter registration gap on Democrats that’s inching toward seven figures. Earlier this year, Ron DeSantis laughed when asked when asked if Biden could win the state.

But Democrats have been projecting optimism for weeks. When the party fielded a candidate for every legislative seat this election cycle, Democratic National Committee chairperson Jamie Harrison traveled to Florida and proclaimed that the state would be competitive.

“The stars are aligning, the planets are aligning, and Florida, Florida, Florida is going to be in that mix,” Harrison told WPTV last week. “And it’s going to be one of the states that people all across the country will be watching very closely in November.”

