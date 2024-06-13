Florida No. 2 in gun sales with nearly half a million in beginning of 2024, report says

Americans bought nearly 5.5 million firearms in the first four months of 2024, according to one analysis, and nearly half a million of those — 429,664 — were sold in Florida.

That puts us No. 2 in the country, just behind Texas (448,034), according to safety product review site SafeHomes.org's analysis of data from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Together, Florida, Texas and California (340,903) accounted for 22% of all firearms sold through April 2024.

Gun sales across the country actually declined in 2023, SafeHomes managing editor Rob Gabriele said. About 16.7 million firearms were sold in the U.S. last year, the report said, down 4% from 2022.

Florida, which passed a law to allow permitless concealed carry in March 2023, saw gun sales go up 1% last year. The Sunshine State was one of only four states to see an increase, with 1,316,471 estimated sales in 2023, according to the report. But that was nothing compared to North Carolina, Gabriele said, which saw a 112% increase in gun sales after their pistol permit law was eliminated in March 2023 by the GOP-led legislature, overriding the Democratic governor's veto.

Other sources provided lower rates. An analysis by The Carolina Journal said the state saw a 19.2% spike in background checks, behind North Dakota (37.3%) and Hawaii (26.1%) and a report from The Charlotte Observer agreed.

Previously North Carolina sheriffs were required to perform character evaluations and criminal history checks for anyone looking to buy firearms. Supporters of the change said that this was redundant since federal background checks are still required and large backlogs often delayed approvals for months.

The other states to see an increase in SafeHome's report were Illinois (5%), despite a new ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and New Hampshire (3%), which had no new changes in their gun laws.

Meanwhile, the District of Columbia saw a 32% decrease in firearms sales in 2023, Gabriele said, the same year it tightened its firearm background check and registration laws. Other states with recent gun control measures saw their own reductions, including Delaware (18%), and New York (15%). But Louisiana, which didn't see any significant gun control restrictions in 2023, also saw a drop of 15% in firearm sales last year.

As of July 4, 2024, carrying a concealed gun by a non-felon in Louisiana will be legal without a permit.

Which states sold the most guns in 2023?

According to SafeHomes' analysis of NICS data, these are the states with the most firearms sales in 2023:

Texas: 1,347,589 (7% decrease)

Florida: 1,316,471 (1% increase)

California: 1,043,421 (2% decrease)

Pennsylvania: 841,523 (7% decrease)

Tennessee: 633,015 (4% decrease)

Ohio: 583,314 (4% decrease)

Virginia: 581,698 (5% decrease)

Michigan: 555,650 (3% decrease)

Missouri: 520,488 (6% decrease)

Illinois: 504,452 (5% increase)

Which states sold the most guns, adjusted for population?

Adjusted for population, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska have the highest gun sales rates in SafeHomes' report.

"These states have strong hunting traditions fostered by rural lifestyles and less rigid gun control laws," Gabriele said. "The pro-gun cultures and the need for self-defense in such remote areas, which abound in predators that could harm livestock, may also contribute to higher gun ownership and sales."

Montana: 134,008 (1,586 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

Wyoming: 65,102 (1,523 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

Alaska: 80,341 (1,514 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

Oregon: 446,556 (1,372 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

Alabama: 487,077 (1,302 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

New Hampshire: 136,502 (1,252 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

Tennessee: 633,015 (1,207 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

West Virginia: 163,057 (1,205 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

North Dakota: 66,933 (1,194 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

Idaho: 160,120 (1,149 sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+)

In comparison, Florida saw 767 sold per 10,000 residents 21 and older.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida firearms sales increased slightly in 2023, SafeHomes report says