Florida murder suspect apprehended in Mercer County

Apr. 2—BLUEFIELD — A person facing a first-degree murder charge in Florida was recently apprehended in Mercer County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Corporal K. A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment was contacted March 27 by detectives from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida in reference to Brian Estep, whom they had obtained warrants on for the first-degree murder of Amber Estep on Jan. 16, in Brevard County. Fla., according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the state police

Detectives provided Filer with information which led him to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Grandview Street in Bluefield, Maddy said

On March 28, Brian Estep, 33, was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice for the first-degree murder charge, Maddy said. A search was conducted with the assistance of BCI Bluefield, resulting in eight items of evidentiary value seized from the residence and turned over to Brevard County Detectives.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

