Florida mom charged after daycare workers find gun in son’s lunchbox, police say

A woman in Palm Beach County is facing charges after police say daycare workers found a gun in her son’s lunchbox.

According to a report, the daycare called the police after teachers found a Glock handgun.

Shanae Davis, 39, told officers she usually keeps the gun in her glove box.

Watch: Deputies: Georgia couple found asleep, surrounded by alcohol, as kids wander away on Daytona Beach

However, her apartment complex has had several break-ins recently.

So, she stored it in the lunchbox and forgot to take it out.

Read: 3-year-old was behind wheel of truck that fatally struck girl, 2, at gas station

Davis faces several charges, including child neglect.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.