Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl after she was last seen in Orlando Saturday.

Makiya Cole, 12, was last seen in the 1000th block of Colyer Street in Orlando, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Sunday.

Cole is described as being 4 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may also have blue-tipped hair.

She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or call 911.

