Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old boy

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a 10-year-old boy is missing.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Edward “Malcolm” Dillard out of Vero Beach.

He was last seen Friday near the 900 block of 24th Place Southwest.

Edward wore an orange shirt with “Tapout” on the front and khaki shorts.

Officials said he goes by “Malcolm.”

If you have any information about where he may be, contact FDLE or the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at 772-978-6240 or 911.

