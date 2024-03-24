Florida man wanted for animal cruelty after 53 dogs found in ‘deplorable conditions’: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a man after they found 53 dogs in “deplorable conditions” at a Florida home last month.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Wayne Keel is wanted on a felony warrant for 23 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, on top of 19 counts of animal cruelty.

On Feb. 1, officials responded to a home in the 5700 block of Northwest 6th Street to find the 53 dogs. Deputies and a team at Marion County Animal Services found one dog dead and the others in “dire need of medical attention.”

They said several dogs were found dead in the freezer of the home.

Officials believe Keel has left the state. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-732-9111. Anonymous tips can be made at 352-368-7867 and reference 24-12.

